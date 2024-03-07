Mike Tyson, 57, To Fight 27-Year-Old Jake Paul

By Jason Hall

March 7, 2024

Photo: Getty Images

Boxing Hall of Famer Mike Tyson will make his return to the ring against social media influencer Jake Paul for a Netflix event set to take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on July 20, the streaming service announced on Thursday (March 7).

"It’s JAKE PAUL vs. MIKE TYSON — yes, really! — in a LIVE BOXING event at AT&T Stadium you won’t want to miss. Airing live on Netflix Saturday, July 20 #PaulTyson," Netflix wrote on its social media accounts with a video tease of Tyson and Paul having a standoff atop a building.

Tyson, 57, the youngest boxer to ever win a heavyweight title and one of the most dominant ever in the weight class, went 50-6-2 (44 KO) in 58 career professional fights, with his last coming in a forfeit loss to Kevin McBride in 2005.

Paul, 27, has a 9-1 record in 10 professional boxing matches, which included a first-round TKO against Ryan Bourland last Saturday (March 2). The Paul-Tyson match will mark Netflix's first live venture into combat sports and its third live sporting event overall, having been made possible through a deal with the social media influencer turned boxer's Most Valuable Promotions, according to MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian.

"Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is a once-in-a-lifetime dream matchup and I anticipate it will be the most-watched boxing event in modern boxing history," Bidarian said in a statement obtained by ESPN on Thursday (March 7).

