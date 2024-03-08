Celebrities appearing in some of the most notable films of the year turned heads in stunning red carpet looks as they arrived at the Dolby Theater on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. Stars from Oppenheimer, Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro and more of the most-talked-about movies of 2023 gathered for the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday evening (March 10).

The 96th Oscars, hailed Hollywood’s Biggest Night, aims to honor “excellence in cinematic achievements” throughout the year. Nominees include Bradley Cooper, Cillian Murphy, Robert De Niro, Ryan Gosling, Lily Gladstone, Emma Stone, Emily Blunt, America Ferrera and others. Comedian and late night TV show host Jimmy Kimmel is slated to return to host the show for his fourth time. Actress Vanessa Hudgens will return for her third consecutive year, this time teaming up with actress and dancer Julianne Hough, to host the Oscars red carpet show. This marks Hough’s inaugural year hosting the pre-show special, which spotlights “nominees, performers and presenters,” and offers viewers “a multiview experience of the red carpet arrival,” per the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Viewers can catch The Oscars Red Carpet Show on ABC, or stream on ABC News Live.

Some of the Oscars presenters throughout the evening include Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Yeoh and Zendaya. Performers taking the stage include Gosling (“I’m Just Ken”), Billie Eilish and FINNEAS (“What Was I Made For?”), Becky G (“The Fire Inside”), Jon Batiste (“It Never Went Away”) and a rendition of “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon.

See the complete list of 2024 Oscar winners here.

Check out some of the most eye-popping red carpet looks below: