2024 Oscars: All The Glamorous Red Carpet Looks That Made Our Eyes Pop

By Kelly Fisher

March 10, 2024

Celebrities appearing in some of the most notable films of the year turned heads in stunning red carpet looks as they arrived at the Dolby Theater on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. Stars from Oppenheimer, Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro and more of the most-talked-about movies of 2023 gathered for the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday evening (March 10).

The 96th Oscars, hailed Hollywood’s Biggest Night, aims to honor “excellence in cinematic achievements” throughout the year. Nominees include Bradley Cooper, Cillian Murphy, Robert De Niro, Ryan Gosling, Lily Gladstone, Emma Stone, Emily Blunt, America Ferrera and others. Comedian and late night TV show host Jimmy Kimmel is slated to return to host the show for his fourth time. Actress Vanessa Hudgens will return for her third consecutive year, this time teaming up with actress and dancer Julianne Hough, to host the Oscars red carpet show. This marks Hough’s inaugural year hosting the pre-show special, which spotlights “nominees, performers and presenters,” and offers viewers “a multiview experience of the red carpet arrival,” per the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Viewers can catch The Oscars Red Carpet Show on ABC, or stream on ABC News Live.

Some of the Oscars presenters throughout the evening include Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Yeoh and Zendaya. Performers taking the stage include Gosling (“I’m Just Ken”), Billie Eilish and FINNEAS (“What Was I Made For?”), Becky G (“The Fire Inside”), Jon Batiste (“It Never Went Away”) and a rendition of “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon.

See the complete list of 2024 Oscar winners here.

Check out some of the most eye-popping red carpet looks below:

1 of 71
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Ariana Grande
Photo: Getty Images
2 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Zendaya
Photo: Getty Images
3 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Vanessa Hudgens
Photo: Getty Images
4 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jamie Lee Curtis
Photo: Getty Images
5 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Brendan Fraser
Photo: Getty Images
6 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Ke Huy Quan
Photo: Getty Images
7 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
America Ferrera
Photo: Getty Images
8 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage
Photo: Getty Images
9 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Emma Stone
Photo: Getty Images
10 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn
Photo: Getty Images
11 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Emily Blunt
Photo: Getty Images
12 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Bradley Cooper
Photo: Getty Images
13 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Ryan Gosling
Photo: Getty Images
14 of 71
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Cillian Murphy
Photo: Getty Images
15 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Sam Rockwell
Photo: Getty Images
16 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Michelle Yeoh
Photo: Getty Images
17 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jessica Lange
Photo: Getty Images
18 of 71
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Xochitl Gomez
Photo: Getty Images
19 of 71
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Regina King
Photo: Getty Images
20 of 71
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Florence Pugh
Photo: Getty Images
21 of 71
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Yancey Red Corn
Photo: Getty Images
22 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jacqueline Stewart
Photo: Getty Images
23 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
Photo: Getty Images
24 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Danielle Brooks
Photo: Getty Images
25 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Lena Waithe
Photo: Getty Images
26 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Fran Drescher
Photo: Getty Images
27 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Brenda Hsueh
Photo: Getty Images
28 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Ava DuVernay
Photo: Getty Images
29 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Roger Federer
Photo: Getty Images
30 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Billie Eilish
Photo: Getty Images
31 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Kelly Ripa
Photo: Getty Images
32 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Mario Lopez
Photo: Getty Images
33 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Haley Kalil
Photo: Getty Images
34 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
William Belleau
Photo: Getty Images
35 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Gabrielle Union
Photo: Getty Images
36 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Mark Consuelos
Photo: Getty Images
37 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Bela Bajaria
Photo: Getty Images
38 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Andrea Riseborough
Photo: Getty Images
39 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Steven Spielberg (R) and guest
Photo: Getty Images
40 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Molly Sims and Scott Stuber
Photo: Getty Images
41 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Willem Dafoe and Giada Colagrande
Photo: Getty Images
42 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Josh Singer and Laura Dave
Photo: Getty Images
43 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Shameik Moore
Photo: Getty Images
44 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Sterling K. Brown
Photo: Getty Images
45 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Ryan Michelle Bathe
Photo: Getty Images
46 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien
Photo: Getty Images
47 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Cynthia Erivo
Photo: Getty Images
48 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Wendy Thembelihle Juel and Khaby Lame
Photo: Getty Images
49 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Hailee Steinfeld
Photo: Getty Images
50 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Anya Taylor-Joy
Photo: Getty Images
51 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Molly McNearney
Photo: Getty Images
52 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Dwayne Johnson
Photo: Getty Images
53 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Christoph Waltz
Photo: Getty Images
54 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Meegan Hodges and Slash
Photo: Getty Images
55 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
Photo: Getty Images
56 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Becky G
Photo: Getty Images
57 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad
Photo: Getty Images
58 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Kate McKinnon
Photo: Getty Images
59 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Greta Gerwig
Photo: Getty Images
60 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Riz Ahmed
Photo: Getty Images
61 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Photo: Getty Images
62 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Tim Cook
Photo: Getty Images
63 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Photo: Getty Images
64 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Lily Gladstone
Photo: Getty Images
65 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy
Photo: Getty Images
66 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, Susan Downey, and Robert Downey Jr.
Photo: Getty Images
67 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie
Photo: Getty Images
68 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Charlize Theron
Photo: Getty Images
69 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo
Photo: Getty Images
70 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jennifer Lawrence
Photo: Getty Images
71 of 71
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan
Photo: Getty Images
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.