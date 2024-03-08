2024 Oscars: The Complete List Of Winners Revealed

The 96th Academy Awards will honor “excellence in cinematic achievements” on Sunday evening (March 10) live at the Dolby Theater on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. Some of the most-talked-about movies of 2023 were represented in the list of nominees at the 2024 Oscars include Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer and others.

Comedian and late night TV show host Jimmy Kimmel returned to host the show for his fourth time. The star-studded show will also feature highly-anticipated performances by Ryan Gosling (“ I’m Just Ken ”), Billie Eilish and FINNEAS (“What Was I Made For?”), Becky G (“The Fire Inside”), Jon Batiste (“It Never Went Away”) and a rendition of “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon. Presenters throughout the evening include Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Yeoh and Zendaya.

The Oscars was scheduled to air live on ABC on Sunday (March 10) at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, immediately following the red carpet show co-hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough (see the stunning red carpet looks here).

Keep up with our list of winners throughout the evening below:

Actor In A Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer — WINNER

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Actor In A Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer — WINNER

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Actress In A Leading Role

Annette Benning, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things — WINNER

Actress In A Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers — WINNER

Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron, Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki — WINNER

Elemental, Peter Sohn and Denise Ream

Nimona, Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary

Robot Dreams, Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal

Cinematography

El Conde, Edward Lachman

Killers of the Flower Moon, Rodrigo Prieto

Maestro, Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer, Hoyte van Hoytema — WINNER

Poor Things, Robbie Ryan

Costume Design

Barbie, Jacqueline Durran

Killers of the Flower Moon, Jacqueline West

Napoleon, Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

Oppenheimer, Ellen Mirojnick

Poor Things, Holly Waddington — WINNER

Directing

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet

Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan — WINNER

Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People's President, Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek

The Eternal Memory, Maite Alberdi

Four Daughters, Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha

To Kill a Tiger, Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim

20 Days in Mariupol, Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath — WINNER

Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning, Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic

The Barber of Little Rock, John Hoffman and Christine Turner

Island In Between, S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien

The Last Repair Shop, Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers — WINNER

Grandma & Grandma (Nai Nai & Wài Pó), Sean Wang and Sam Davis

Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall, Laurent Sénéchal

The Holdovers, Kevin Tent

Killers of the Flower Moon, Thelma Schoonmaker

Oppenheimer, Jennifer Lame — WINNER

Poor Things, Yorgos Mavropsaridis

International Feature Film

Io Capitano, Italy

Perfect Days, Japan

Society of the Snow, Spain

The Teachers' Lounge, Germany

The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom — WINNER

Makeup And Hairstyling

Golda, Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue

Maestro, Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell

Oppenheimer, Luisa Abel

Poor Things, Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston — WINNER

Society of the Snow, Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé

Music (Original Score)

American Fiction, Laura Karpman

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams

Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson

Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson — WINNER

Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix

Music (Original Song)

"The Fire Inside," from Flamin' Hot; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

"I'm Just Ken," from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

"It Never Went Away," from American Symphony; Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)," from Killers of the Flower Moon; Music and Lyric by Scott George

"What Was I Made For?" from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell — WINNER

Best Picture

American Fiction, Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, Producers

Anatomy of a Fall, Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, Producers

Barbie, David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, Producers

The Holdovers, Mark Johnson, Producer

Killers of the Flower Moon, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, Producers

Maestro, Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

Oppenheimer, Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers — WINNER

Past Lives, David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, Producers

Poor Things, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers

The Zone of Interest, James Wilson, Producer

Production Design

Barbie, Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

Killers of the Flower Moon, Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis

Napoleon, Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff

Oppenheimer, Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman

Poor Things, Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek — WINNER

Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig, Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter

Ninety-Five Senses, Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess

Our Uniform, Yegane Moghaddam

Pachyderme, Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko, Dave Mullins and Brad Booker — WINNER

Live Action Short Film

The After, Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham

Invincible, Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron

Knight of Fortune, Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk

Red, White and Blue, Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, Wes Anderson and Steven Rales — WINNER

Sound

The Creator, Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

Maestro, Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Oppenheimer, Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O'Connell

The Zone of Interest, Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn — WINNER

Visual Effects

The Creator, Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould

Godzilla Minus One, Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima — WINNER

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould

Napoleon, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

American Fiction, Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson — WINNER

Barbie, Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach

Oppenheimer, Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan

Poor Things, Screenplay by Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest, Written by Jonathan Glazer

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anatomy of a Fall, Screenplay - Justine Triet and Arthur Harari — WINNER

The Holdovers, Written by David Hemingson

Maestro, Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer

May December, Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik

Past Lives, Written by Celine Song