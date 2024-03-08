2024 Oscars: The Complete List Of Winners Revealed
By Kelly Fisher
March 10, 2024
The 96th Academy Awards will honor “excellence in cinematic achievements” on Sunday evening (March 10) live at the Dolby Theater on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. Some of the most-talked-about movies of 2023 were represented in the list of nominees at the 2024 Oscars include Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer and others.
Comedian and late night TV show host Jimmy Kimmel returned to host the show for his fourth time. The star-studded show will also feature highly-anticipated performances by Ryan Gosling (“I’m Just Ken”), Billie Eilish and FINNEAS (“What Was I Made For?”), Becky G (“The Fire Inside”), Jon Batiste (“It Never Went Away”) and a rendition of “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon. Presenters throughout the evening include Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Yeoh and Zendaya.
The Oscars was scheduled to air live on ABC on Sunday (March 10) at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, immediately following the red carpet show co-hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough (see the stunning red carpet looks here).
Keep up with our list of winners throughout the evening below:
Actor In A Leading Role
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer — WINNER
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Actor In A Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer — WINNER
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Actress In A Leading Role
Annette Benning, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things — WINNER
Actress In A Supporting Role
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers — WINNER
Animated Feature Film
The Boy and the Heron, Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki — WINNER
Elemental, Peter Sohn and Denise Ream
Nimona, Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary
Robot Dreams, Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal
Cinematography
El Conde, Edward Lachman
Killers of the Flower Moon, Rodrigo Prieto
Maestro, Matthew Libatique
Oppenheimer, Hoyte van Hoytema — WINNER
Poor Things, Robbie Ryan
Costume Design
Barbie, Jacqueline Durran
Killers of the Flower Moon, Jacqueline West
Napoleon, Janty Yates and Dave Crossman
Oppenheimer, Ellen Mirojnick
Poor Things, Holly Waddington — WINNER
Directing
Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese
Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan — WINNER
Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer
Documentary Feature Film
Bobi Wine: The People's President, Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek
The Eternal Memory, Maite Alberdi
Four Daughters, Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha
To Kill a Tiger, Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim
20 Days in Mariupol, Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath — WINNER
Documentary Short Film
The ABCs of Book Banning, Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic
The Barber of Little Rock, John Hoffman and Christine Turner
Island In Between, S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien
The Last Repair Shop, Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers — WINNER
Grandma & Grandma (Nai Nai & Wài Pó), Sean Wang and Sam Davis
Film Editing
Anatomy of a Fall, Laurent Sénéchal
The Holdovers, Kevin Tent
Killers of the Flower Moon, Thelma Schoonmaker
Oppenheimer, Jennifer Lame — WINNER
Poor Things, Yorgos Mavropsaridis
International Feature Film
Io Capitano, Italy
Perfect Days, Japan
Society of the Snow, Spain
The Teachers' Lounge, Germany
The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom — WINNER
Makeup And Hairstyling
Golda, Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue
Maestro, Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell
Oppenheimer, Luisa Abel
Poor Things, Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston — WINNER
Society of the Snow, Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé
Music (Original Score)
American Fiction, Laura Karpman
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams
Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson
Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson — WINNER
Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix
Music (Original Song)
"The Fire Inside," from Flamin' Hot; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
"I'm Just Ken," from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
"It Never Went Away," from American Symphony; Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson
"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)," from Killers of the Flower Moon; Music and Lyric by Scott George
"What Was I Made For?" from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell — WINNER
Best Picture
American Fiction, Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, Producers
Anatomy of a Fall, Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, Producers
Barbie, David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, Producers
The Holdovers, Mark Johnson, Producer
Killers of the Flower Moon, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, Producers
Maestro, Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers
Oppenheimer, Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers — WINNER
Past Lives, David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, Producers
Poor Things, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers
The Zone of Interest, James Wilson, Producer
Production Design
Barbie, Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer
Killers of the Flower Moon, Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis
Napoleon, Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff
Oppenheimer, Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman
Poor Things, Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek — WINNER
Animated Short Film
Letter to a Pig, Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter
Ninety-Five Senses, Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess
Our Uniform, Yegane Moghaddam
Pachyderme, Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko, Dave Mullins and Brad Booker — WINNER
Live Action Short Film
The After, Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham
Invincible, Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron
Knight of Fortune, Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk
Red, White and Blue, Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, Wes Anderson and Steven Rales — WINNER
Sound
The Creator, Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic
Maestro, Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor
Oppenheimer, Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O'Connell
The Zone of Interest, Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn — WINNER
Visual Effects
The Creator, Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould
Godzilla Minus One, Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima — WINNER
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould
Napoleon, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
American Fiction, Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson — WINNER
Barbie, Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach
Oppenheimer, Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan
Poor Things, Screenplay by Tony McNamara
The Zone of Interest, Written by Jonathan Glazer
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Anatomy of a Fall, Screenplay - Justine Triet and Arthur Harari — WINNER
The Holdovers, Written by David Hemingson
Maestro, Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer
May December, Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik
Past Lives, Written by Celine Song