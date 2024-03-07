Ryan Gosling Has 'Massive' Plans For 'I'm Just Ken' Oscars Performance

Get ready to witness some major Kennergy at this year's Oscars.

After months of speculation, it was recently announced that Ryan Gosling would take the stage as "Ken" at the 96th Annual Academy Awards. According to Deadline, the Barbie standout has massive plans for his highly-anticipated 'I'm Just Ken" performance, set to (literally) take over the stage on Sunday, March 10th.

Academy Award executive producer Raj Kapoor revealed that "Ken" would be accompanied by 65 backup dancers, contributing to "one of the biggest Best Song numbers ever performed on the Oscars." Producers have yet to confirm or deny the possibility of the performance's record-breaking potential, but Kapoor promised that it would be "very big."

“It’s going to be a very big performance. You’ll see that. It is in rehearsal. I was down there yesterday, and there’s a lot of fun to be had when you watch this number, but yeah, I think we’re going big. I’ll say that. We’re going big."

In addition to "I'm Just Ken" being nominated for Best Original Song, Gosling was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for his role as Ken in Greta Gerwig's Barbie. Gosling and co-star America Ferrera (who played Gloria in the film) were the only Barbie cast members nominated for an Oscar this year.