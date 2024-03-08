Adult Film Star Emily Willis Is 'Fighting For Life' In 'Vegetative Coma'

“Emily remains in a vegetative coma and is fighting for her life,” her brother, who is also named Michael, said in an update to an online fundraiser. “We have been by her side as she slowly tries to recover, but it will be a challenging journey ahead.”

Willis' brother claimed her early toxicology screen was negative, clarifying TMZ's previous report that the retired adult film actress had suffered an overdose, citing police sources.

“Regarding the reports of an overdose, we want to clarify that they are not accurate as far as the doctors and my family know. Emily was receiving the treatment and help she needed at the time of the incident to overcome her struggles,” Michael wrote.

“She retired from the adult industry nearly two years ago and had aspirations of success in other fields of entertainment. Those who worked with her in her new career path knew she had the potential to achieve her dreams,” he added.

The GoFundMe page launched to help pay Willis' expenses has raised more than $33,000 toward its $60,000 goal as of Friday (March 8) morning. Willis' reported condition comes shortly after the deaths of former adult film actresses Kagney Linn Carter, 36, in February and Jesse Jane, 43, in January.