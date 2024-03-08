Adult Film Star Emily Willis Is 'Fighting For Life' In 'Vegetative Coma'

By Jason Hall

March 8, 2024

23rd Screamfest Horror Film Festival- Opening Night Premiere Of "Divinity"
Photo: Getty Images

Adult film actress Emily Willis is "fighting for her life" in a "vegetative coma" one month after suffering cardiac arrest at a rehabilitation center in Malibu, her stepfather, Michael Willis, told TMZ on Thursday (March 7).

Willis, 25, was at the celebrity rehab center for eight days when she was found unresponsive on February 5. The retired adult film star was rushed to a Thousand Oaks, California, hospital and is currently in a coma and on a ventilator.

Willis' condition was reported to be stabilized, however, her family is bracing for the worst, according to her brother, who is also named Michael, in an update on a GoFundMe page made to help pay for finances related to her hospitalization.

“Emily remains in a vegetative coma and is fighting for her life,” her brother, who is also named Michael, said in an update to an online fundraiser. “We have been by her side as she slowly tries to recover, but it will be a challenging journey ahead.”

Willis' brother claimed her early toxicology screen was negative, clarifying TMZ's previous report that the retired adult film actress had suffered an overdose, citing police sources.

“Regarding the reports of an overdose, we want to clarify that they are not accurate as far as the doctors and my family know. Emily was receiving the treatment and help she needed at the time of the incident to overcome her struggles,” Michael wrote.

“She retired from the adult industry nearly two years ago and had aspirations of success in other fields of entertainment. Those who worked with her in her new career path knew she had the potential to achieve her dreams,” he added.

The GoFundMe page launched to help pay Willis' expenses has raised more than $33,000 toward its $60,000 goal as of Friday (March 8) morning. Willis' reported condition comes shortly after the deaths of former adult film actresses Kagney Linn Carter, 36, in February and Jesse Jane, 43, in January.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.