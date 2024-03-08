Bleachers released their self-titled fourth album on Friday (March 8) and celebrated with a special iHeartRadio Album Release Party in VR! During the show, Jack Antonoff and company played the album's lead single "Modern Girl" and treated fans to the first-ever performance of "Hey Joe" (“I’ve only recorded this, never played it," Jack said before diving into the acoustic song. "It’ll be fun to play something unrehearsed.”) Jack also chatted with iHeartRadio's Damien Fahey about the album, including the choice of naming it Bleachers despite it being the fourth album in their discography.

“I always knew it was going to be self-titled. I knew as soon as I started writing it," Jack explained. "All the reference points were from Bleachers history."

Jack's dad Rick Antonoff was in the intimate crowd and during "How Dare You Want More," the younger Antonoff abruptly stopped the performance to ask his dad if he wanted to come up and play. Several minutes later, Rick joined the band onstage equipped with an acoustic guitar and they kicked off the Take The Sadness Out of Saturday Night single again.

The 12-song set was a good mix from Bleachers' discography and ended with the demo version of "I Wanna Get Better," which is a mellow, acoustic rendition of the band's energetic first single.

Check out a picture of Rick Antonoff rocking out with the band and Bleachers' full setlist below.