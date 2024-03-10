Baker Mayfield's NFL Future Determined

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are "closing in" on a three-year, $100 million deal with quarterback Baker Mayfield, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Adam Schefter reported on Sunday (March 10), which was confirmed in a statement obtained by Mayfield shortly after the initial report.

“I wanted a chance to come back," Mayfield said via Schefter. “I love coach [Todd] Bowles and the staff. I’m happy to be here and I want to win more in the postseason.”

Mayfield, 28, who represented the Bucs in the Pro Bowl, told NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe that the team was aware "that we've got to know who's calling plays before anything's done" while discussing his upcoming free agency status in February.

Mayfield made four starts and appeared in five games under recently hired offensive coordinator Liam Coen after being traded to the Los Angeles Rams midway through the 2022 season, which included going 1-3 and throwing for 850 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions on 364 of 566 passing.