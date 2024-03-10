Billie Eilish Calls Out Her Former Teacher In 2024 Oscars Acceptance Speech

Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS are officially two-time Academy Award winners after taking home the award for Best Original Song for their song "What Was I Made For?" from Best Picture nominee Barbie at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10).

Their win makes the brother-sister duo the youngest two-time winners in Oscars' history, per Variety. During her acceptance speech, the visibly shocked Happier Than Ever singer thanked her best friend for playing Barbies with her when they were younger before she hilariously called out a former teacher that she said "didn't like" her.

"I want to thank my dance teachers growing up, I want to thank my choir teachers Ms. Brigham, thanks for believing in me, Ms. T, you didn't like me but you were good at your job," she said, causing the crowd to burst into laughter.

Eilish also praised director Greta Gerwig for bringing Barbie to the world, adding that she "[feels] so incredibly honored and lucky" to have been a part of the record-breaking film.

Eilish and FINNEAS' win comes two years after accepting the award for Best Original Song for "No Time To Die" from the James Bond film of the same name. The pair sang their now-Oscar winning song earlier in the night in an emotional performance that ended with a standing ovation.