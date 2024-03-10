Billie Eilish, FINNEAS Receive Standing Ovation For Emotional Performance

By Logan DeLoye

March 11, 2024

Photo: Getty Images

Billie Eilish and brother Finneas O' Connell took the stage at the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood to perform Barbie hit "What Was I Made For." The curtain lifted as the iconic sibling duo rotated on a lifted platform accompanied by only a pink backdrop and a piano. An orchestra was added to mix after the first verse, perfectly complimenting Eilish and O' Connell's vocals that blended together in awe-inspiring harmony.

The touching performance existed as a melodic mirror into the film, with lyrics highlighting the mental turmoil that Barbie faced as she navigated "real world" issues and attempted to find the beauty buried amid the inevitable confusion that is being human. The pair received a standing ovation from teary-eyed audience members as they applauded each other for a job well done.

The siblings spoke to Julianne Hough during the red carpet pre-show where they discussed what it was like to write the standout single together as brother and sister.

Eilish and O' Connell revealed that the writing process goes a lot faster when you're able to give feedback freely to a sibling who knows that you love and trust them despite critique. In addition to seizing the emotions of everyone present at the Oscars, "What Was I Made for also won Song of The Year at the GRAMMY Awards last month.

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images North America

Other artists who took the stage at this year's Oscars included Ryan Gosling, Becky G, Jon Batiste, and more! The 96th Annual Academy Awards will be available to stream for a limited time on demand through ABC.com and the ABC app after the show airs.

Billie EilishFINNEASThe Oscars
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.