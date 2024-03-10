Billie Eilish, FINNEAS Receive Standing Ovation For Emotional Performance
By Logan DeLoye
March 11, 2024
Billie Eilish and brother Finneas O' Connell took the stage at the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood to perform Barbie hit "What Was I Made For." The curtain lifted as the iconic sibling duo rotated on a lifted platform accompanied by only a pink backdrop and a piano. An orchestra was added to mix after the first verse, perfectly complimenting Eilish and O' Connell's vocals that blended together in awe-inspiring harmony.
The touching performance existed as a melodic mirror into the film, with lyrics highlighting the mental turmoil that Barbie faced as she navigated "real world" issues and attempted to find the beauty buried amid the inevitable confusion that is being human. The pair received a standing ovation from teary-eyed audience members as they applauded each other for a job well done.
The siblings spoke to Julianne Hough during the red carpet pre-show where they discussed what it was like to write the standout single together as brother and sister.
Eilish and O' Connell revealed that the writing process goes a lot faster when you're able to give feedback freely to a sibling who knows that you love and trust them despite critique. In addition to seizing the emotions of everyone present at the Oscars, "What Was I Made for also won Song of The Year at the GRAMMY Awards last month.
Other artists who took the stage at this year's Oscars included Ryan Gosling, Becky G, Jon Batiste, and more! The 96th Annual Academy Awards will be available to stream for a limited time on demand through ABC.com and the ABC app after the show airs.