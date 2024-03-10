Billie Eilish, FINNEAS Receive Standing Ovation For Emotional Performance

Billie Eilish and brother Finneas O' Connell took the stage at the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood to perform Barbie hit "What Was I Made For." The curtain lifted as the iconic sibling duo rotated on a lifted platform accompanied by only a pink backdrop and a piano. An orchestra was added to mix after the first verse, perfectly complimenting Eilish and O' Connell's vocals that blended together in awe-inspiring harmony.

The touching performance existed as a melodic mirror into the film, with lyrics highlighting the mental turmoil that Barbie faced as she navigated "real world" issues and attempted to find the beauty buried amid the inevitable confusion that is being human. The pair received a standing ovation from teary-eyed audience members as they applauded each other for a job well done.