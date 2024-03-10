John Cena Gets Naked On Stage At The 2024 Oscars

Things got a bit steamy at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) when John Cena walked on stage nearly naked to present the award for Best Costume Design.

The wrestler-turned-actor was introduced in a hilarious bit about a streaker running across the stage to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1974 show when a streaker ran on stage in what host Jimmy Kimmel said "used to be the craziest moment" in Oscars history.

Kimmel introduced Cena by joking, "Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage day?" before the camera cut to the Peacemaker actor slightly hiding behind a wall on stage and saying he "changed my mind" about the bit because the Oscars are an "elegant event."