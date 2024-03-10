John Cena Gets Naked On Stage At The 2024 Oscars
By Sarah Tate
March 11, 2024
Things got a bit steamy at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) when John Cena walked on stage nearly naked to present the award for Best Costume Design.
The wrestler-turned-actor was introduced in a hilarious bit about a streaker running across the stage to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1974 show when a streaker ran on stage in what host Jimmy Kimmel said "used to be the craziest moment" in Oscars history.
Kimmel introduced Cena by joking, "Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage day?" before the camera cut to the Peacemaker actor slightly hiding behind a wall on stage and saying he "changed my mind" about the bit because the Oscars are an "elegant event."
The show must go on, however, and Kimmel convinced Cena to present the Oscar for costume design. Practically nude and wearing only Birkenstock sandals and the winner's envelope, Cena then showed off his comedic timing when he carefully shuffled across the stage nearly to the microphone and haltingly began to explain the importance of costuming in film.
After the nominees were read, the camera cut to a now-clothed Cena dressed in toga-like attire as he announced Poor Things as the winner for Best Costume Design. A behind-the-scenes video shared on X (formerly Twitter) showed how production pulled off the impressive quick change.
What you didn't see on TV: John Cena's quick change. pic.twitter.com/h9tXdZXd1g— Vulture (@vulture) March 11, 2024
The 2024 Academy Awards were held Sunday at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles with Jimmy Kimmel returning to host the ceremony. The ceremony honored the year's most decorated films, like pop culture phenomena like Barbie and historical masterpiece Oppenheimer which were two of the most-nominated films of the night. To see who took home trophies during Hollywood's biggest night, check out the full list of winners.