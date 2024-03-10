Kate Middleton Breaks Months-Long Silence After Mysterious Surgery
By Jason Hall
March 10, 2024
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, broke her months-long silence following a mysterious surgical procedure in a post that included a photo of her posing with her three children for Mother's Day in the United Kingdom on Sunday (March 10).
"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C," Middleton wrote on her X account shared with her husband, William, Prince of Wales.
The photo showing Middleton, 42, her sons George, 10, and Louis, 5, and daughter Charlotte, 8, is credited to Prince William and dated 2024. The royal couple frequently opts to take their own photos to mark holidays and special occasions, rather than follow prior royal customs of hiring a professional photographer.
Middleton was reported to have spent two weeks in the London Clinic hospital in January following what was described as "planned abdominal surgery" and recover privately until after Easter (March 31), Kensington Palace had previously announced. The reason for the princess' surgery was, however, unknown and her time out of the public eye led to speculation and conspiracy theories.
Middleton was initially spotted publicly in a paparazzi photo shared on March 4 in which she was traveling in a car with her mother, Carole, near Windsor Castle. Gary Goldsmith, Middleton's uncle who had previously appeared on the reality television show 'Celebrity Big Brother,' said his niece was receiving "the best care in the world" while addressing the situation via Time.com.
Kate's reported surgical procedure preceded her father-in law King Charles III's cancer diagnosis, which led to him postponing public engagements while undergoing treatment, in February.