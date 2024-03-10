Kate Middleton Breaks Months-Long Silence After Mysterious Surgery

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, broke her months-long silence following a mysterious surgical procedure in a post that included a photo of her posing with her three children for Mother's Day in the United Kingdom on Sunday (March 10).

"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C," Middleton wrote on her X account shared with her husband, William, Prince of Wales.

The photo showing Middleton, 42, her sons George, 10, and Louis, 5, and daughter Charlotte, 8, is credited to Prince William and dated 2024. The royal couple frequently opts to take their own photos to mark holidays and special occasions, rather than follow prior royal customs of hiring a professional photographer.