Prince William Breaks Silence On Kate Middleton Health Conspiracies

A spokesperson for Prince William recently commented on the multitude of conspiracies regarding the Princess of Wales' health that have populated the internet in recent weeks. According to Page Six, the Prince is not concerned with social media at the moment and has no words for conspiracists.

"His focus is on his work and not on social media."

Middleton underwent abdominal surgery on January 16th, and after an extended absence from the public eye, people started to become concerned about her health. Multiple conspiracies about the "mysterious" surgery were shared online despite the Palace previously assuring that the princess would make a return to public events after Easter.

The conspiracies got so excessive after Prince William withdrew from his godfather's memorial service, that Kensington Palace released a statement on the royal mother-of-three's behalf reiterating what was previously stated regarding Middleton's postoperative timeline.

"We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant."

Middleton remained in the hospital for 13 days after the operation and was safely sent home to heal. Just last week, the 42-year-old was spotted in public for the first time since the surgery. She looked to be "half-smiling" riding in the passenger seat of a car with her mother in Windsor. Not much was seen of the Princesses' face behind large sunglasses.

The Princess of Wales is expected to make a highly-anticipated return to public events around March 31st.