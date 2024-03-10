Osage Tribal Singers Wow Oscars Crowd With Powerful Performance

The Osage Tribal Singers mesmerized viewers with a powerful performance of "Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)" from Best Picture nominee Killers of the Flower Moon at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10).

The pounding of a beating drum was the driving force of the incredible performance by the Osage Tribal Singers as they sang "Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)," set in front of warm, colorful background of a rising sun as members dressed in traditional garb danced around. The moving performance stunned the audience, who gave the singers a standing ovation.

The track, which is nominated for Best Original Song, was written by Osage songwriter Scott George, who is the first Osage writer to be nominated for an Academy Awards, per Today. George previously told The Osage News that the song, which has lyrics that translate to "stand up" and "God made it for us," is meant to represent the pride and strength of the Osage Nation.