Ryan Gosling Teams Up With Iconic Rock Star For Kenergetic Performance

Ryan Gosling made the Dolby Theatre stage his mojo dojo casa house at the 96th Annual Academy Awards dressed in a sparkly, pink suit as he delivered an incredible performance of 2023 Barbie hit, "I'm Just Ken." The standout made history when 65 men in suits, including a few of his fellow Kens, paraded across the stage in what will forever be known as "one of the biggest Best Song numbers ever performed on the Oscars."

The jaw-dropping number began with a spotlight on Gosling sitting in the crowd next to Barbie co-star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig as he serenaded all of Hollywood with the opening lines of the single. After only a few seconds on stage, the kenergetic standout was lifted into the air and spun around by the dancers as the audience watched in awe.

Just when audience members and viewers watching at home thought that the performance couldn't get any more spectacular, Guns N' Roses' guitarist Slash took center stage to shred to the masterful melody alongside Gosling. In addition to unforgettable choreography, unrivaled kenergy, surprise rock star appearances, and dazzling pink attire, the performance also featured an assortment of giant cardboard Barbie heads.