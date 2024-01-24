Ryan Gosling Reacts To Margot Robbie & Greta Gerwig's Oscars Snub

Ryan Gosling has released a statement on his nomination at the 2024 Oscars and addressed his Barbie costar Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig's shocking snubs.

“I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films,” Gosling wrote in a statement. “And I never thought I’d be saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken."

He went on to address his costar and director being left out of their respective categories. “But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”