Ryan Gosling Reacts To Margot Robbie & Greta Gerwig's Oscars Snub
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 24, 2024
Ryan Gosling has released a statement on his nomination at the 2024 Oscars and addressed his Barbie costar Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig's shocking snubs.
“I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films,” Gosling wrote in a statement. “And I never thought I’d be saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken."
He went on to address his costar and director being left out of their respective categories. “But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”
Gosling continued, “Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees. Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.”
Ferrera, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress, also addressed Margot and Greta's snubs. “I was incredibly disappointed that they weren’t nominated," she told Variety on January 23rd. “Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it... What Margot achieved as an actress is truly unbelievable."
The 96th Academy Awards will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 10th.