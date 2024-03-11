Awkwafina Reveals Which Co-Star She Says Is 'The Real Deal'

Awkwafina has nothing but praise for one of her co-stars, revealing in a recent interview which actor she said is "the real deal."

During the March 8 episode of The Daily Show: Ears Edition, Awkwafina gave a sweet shoutout to her Kung Fu Panda 4 co-star Jack Black, calling herself a huge fan of the School of Rock star while speaking to Daily Show correspondent Ronny Chieng. During the interview, The Farewell actress said Black is "really the real deal" and she enjoyed working with the beloved actor.

Chieng, who also has a part in the new film, also sang Black's praises, calling the Nacho Libre actor a "ball of energy" and a "physical genius" that's "hard to keep up with."

Elsewhere in the conversation, the pair talked about Awkwafina's connection to New York City and how her family owned a restaurant that made a culinary impact in Queens. They also treated the audience to a hilarious bit where Chieng flipped the script on Awkwafina and had the Crazy Rich Asians star interview him about his own role in Kung Fu Panda 4.

