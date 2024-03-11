Decision Made On Aaron Jones' Future After Josh Jacobs Agreement
By Jason Hall
March 11, 2024
The Green Bay Packers have reportedly informed running back Aaron Jones that he's being released following their reported agreement with free agent running back Josh Jacobs, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday (March 11).
"After reaching agreement today with free-agent RB Josh Jacobs, the Packers informed RB Aaron Jones that he is being released, per source. Jones now will be a free agent," Schefter wrote on his X account.
The Packers had already "worked with" running back Aaron Jones "on a new deal," but "were in the market for" another running back, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who referred to Jacobs as "one of the best out there," while reporting the move.
Jones, 29, who spent his entire career with the Packers after being selected at No. 182 overall in the fifth-round of the 2017 NFL Draft, recorded 656 yards and two touchdowns on 142 rushing attempts in 11 games during the 2023 NFL regular season, as well as 226 yards and three touchdowns on 39 rushing attempts during two playoff games (113.0 yards per game). The former UTEP was the co-leader -- along with then-Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry -- in rushing touchdowns during the 2019 season and selected to a Pro Bowl in 2020.
Jacobs spent his entire NFL career with the Las Vegas Raiders after being selected at No. 24 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. The former University of Alabama standout agreed to a one-year deal with the Raiders amid a holdout last offseason after the team had previously decided to decline his fifth-year option prior to a career season in which he led the league with 1,653 rushing yards and was selected as a first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career, as well as a Pro Bowler for the second time.
Jacobs recorded 805 yards and six touchdowns on 233 rushing attempts, as well as 37 receptions for 296 yards, while appearing in 13 games during the 2023 season.