Decision Made On Aaron Jones' Future After Josh Jacobs Agreement

The Green Bay Packers have reportedly informed running back Aaron Jones that he's being released following their reported agreement with free agent running back Josh Jacobs, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday (March 11).

The Packers had already "worked with" running back Aaron Jones "on a new deal," but "were in the market for" another running back, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who referred to Jacobs as "one of the best out there," while reporting the move.