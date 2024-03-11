Former All-Pro Running Back Josh Jacobs Joining Playoff Contender: Report

Former All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs is reportedly expected to sign with the Green Bay Packers, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport following the beginning of the non-tampering period of free agency on Monday (March 11).

"The #Packers are expected to sign Josh Jacobs, source tell me and @TomPelissero," Rapoport wrote on his X account. "A stunner."

The Packers had already "worked with" running back Aaron Jones "on a new deal," but "were in the market for" another running back, according to Rapoport, who referred to Jacobs as "one of the best out there."