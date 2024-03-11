Former All-Pro Running Back Josh Jacobs Joining Playoff Contender: Report

By Jason Hall

March 11, 2024

SPORTS-FBN-GRANEY-COLUMN-LV
Photo: Getty Images

Former All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs is reportedly expected to sign with the Green Bay Packers, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport following the beginning of the non-tampering period of free agency on Monday (March 11).

"The #Packers are expected to sign Josh Jacobs, source tell me and @TomPelissero," Rapoport wrote on his X account. "A stunner."

The Packers had already "worked with" running back Aaron Jones "on a new deal," but "were in the market for" another running back, according to Rapoport, who referred to Jacobs as "one of the best out there."

Jacobs spent his entire NFL career with the Las Vegas Raiders after being selected at No. 24 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. The former University of Alabama standout agreed to a one-year deal with the Raiders amid a holdout last offseason after the team had previously decided to decline his fifth-year option prior to a career season in which he led the league with 1,653 rushing yards and was selected as a first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career, as well as a Pro Bowler for the second time.

Jacobs recorded 805 yards and six touchdowns on 233 rushing attempts, as well as 37 receptions for 296 yards, while appearing in 13 games during the 2023 season.

