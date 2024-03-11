Missouri Eatery Named The 'Most Beautiful Restaurant' In The State

When choosing the best restaurant to enjoy a nice meal, celebrate a special occasion or enjoy a night out with your significant other, you may weigh your options based on a variety of factors, such as the menu and service. However, aesthetics and general atmosphere are often just as important in the decision and can lead to a memorable dining experience.

Analyzing reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the most beautiful restaurant in each state, from stunning establishments "steeped in history" to "chic" and modern eateries to restaurants that offer a breathtaking view.

According to the site, the most beautiful restaurant in all of Missouri is Osage, near Missouri-Arkansas border. This restaurant at the Top of the Rock has upscale regional cuisine, per its website, overlooks not only the nearby mountains but also the gorgeous waters of Table Rock Lake.

Osage Restaurant is located in Big Cedar Lodge at 150 Top of the Rock Road in Ridgedale.

Here's what the site had to say about the most beautiful restaurant in Missouri:

"Part of Big Cedar Lodge's Top of the Rock Ozarks Heritage Preserve, Osage Restaurant has a breathtaking setting on a bluff overlooking the mountains and Table Rock Lake, plus rustically elegant decor. Chucky wooden tables surround a cylindrical fireplace, which forms the glowing heart of the circular room, while artwork decorates the walls. Huge windows bring the outside in, with the views especially spectacular at sunset. The chef's signature lobster mac 'n' cheese is a must-try."

Check out the full list at lovefood.com to see more of the most beautiful restaurants around the country.