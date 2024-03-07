Missouri Eatery Crowned The Best Diner In The State

Diners are an American classic for a reason, dishing out popular fare like burgers and breakfasts, milkshakes and malts, BLTs and club sandwiches for decades to a crowd in need of comforting, tried-and-true dishes. While diners may not be as popular as they once were during their heyday of the mid-20th century, there are still plenty of establishments around the country to satisfy your craving for classic diner fare.

LoveFood searched around the country looking at "historic joints" and "sleek spots" to compile a list of the best diner in each state, basing its decisions on user reviews, awards and accolades and first-hand experience.

According to the site, the best diner in all of Missouri is Monty's Broadway Diner, a longtime favorite in Columbia that will transport you back to the height of diners' popularity with its retro style. Broadway Diner is located at 22 S. 4th Street.

This is what LoveFood had to say about Missouri's best diner:

"The classic Reuben sandwich is a favorite at this legendary Broadway Diner, though you can't go far wrong with anything on the menu. Here, it's all about comfort food and enormous signature breakfasts like The Stretch: a delicious heap of scrambled eggs with chili, onions, cheese, and hash browns. The interior is classic diner-style, with red booths, pink and blue tabletops, and a long counter lined with leather-cushioned stools."

Check out the full list at lovefood.com to read up on each state's best diner. You can also check out our previous coverage of the best diner for breakfast or the best "hole-in-the-wall" diner to learn about even more interesting dining options in Missouri.