Pro Bowl Running Back D'Andre Swift Joining Another NFL Team: Report
By Jason Hall
March 11, 2024
Pro Bowl running back D'Andre Swift has reportedly agreed to terms on a three-year, $24 million deal with the Chicago Bears, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport on Monday (March 11) following the beginning of the non-tampering period of free agency.
Swift, 25, recorded a career-best 1,049 yards, as well as six touchdowns (five rushing, one receiving) during his lone season with the Eagles in 2023, having been selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.
"The #Bears have agreed to terms with RB D’Andre Swift on a three-year, $24 million deal, sources tell me and @RapSheet. After a career year with the #Eagles, Swift heads to Chicago to be a big piece in Shane Waldron’s offense. Deal negotiated by his agent Trevon Smith," Garafolo wrote on his X account.
The #Bears have agreed to terms with RB D’Andre Swift on a three-year, $24 million deal, sources tell me and @RapSheet.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2024
After a career year with the #Eagles, Swift heads to Chicago to be a big piece in Shane Waldron’s offense. Deal negotiated by his agent Trevon Smith. pic.twitter.com/mawmj7yf5e
Swift was selected by the Detroit Lions at No. 35 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft and spent his first three seasons with the franchise before being traded to the Eagles last offseason. The former University of Georgia standout enters his fifth NFL season with 2,729 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns on 593 rushing attempts, as well as 195 receptions for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns.