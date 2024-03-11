Pro Bowl Running Back D'Andre Swift Joining Another NFL Team: Report

Pro Bowl running back D'Andre Swift has reportedly agreed to terms on a three-year, $24 million deal with the Chicago Bears, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport on Monday (March 11) following the beginning of the non-tampering period of free agency.

Swift, 25, recorded a career-best 1,049 yards, as well as six touchdowns (five rushing, one receiving) during his lone season with the Eagles in 2023, having been selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.

"The #Bears have agreed to terms with RB D’Andre Swift on a three-year, $24 million deal, sources tell me and @RapSheet. After a career year with the #Eagles, Swift heads to Chicago to be a big piece in Shane Waldron’s offense. Deal negotiated by his agent Trevon Smith," Garafolo wrote on his X account.