Bengals Trade Joe Mixon To Playoff Contender: Report
By Jason Hall
March 12, 2024
The Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly trading running back Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Tuesday (March 12).
The reported trade comes hours after reports that the Bengals planned to release Mixon, which came minutes before their reported signing of free agent running back Zack Moss.
"Plot twist: The #Bengals are now trading Joe Mixon to the #Texans, rather than releasing him, sources say. So Zack Moss signs in Cincy, Mixon is traded to Houston. From Joe Burrow to CJ Stroud," Rapoport wrote on his X account."The #Texans have been in the RB market, but patiently waiting. Now, they land Mixon in a surprise trade."
The #Texans have been in the RB market, but patiently waiting. Now, they land Mixon in a surprise trade. https://t.co/3UN0pUZqWr— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2024
Mixon recorded 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns on 257 rushing attempts in 2023, which was the fourth time he recorded more than 1,000 yards during his first seven seasons. Moss recorded 794 yards and five touchdowns on 183 carries while playing for the Indianapolis Colts in 2023, having been acquired via trade from the Buffalo Bills midway through the 2022 season.
Initial reports of Mixon's release and eventual trade came hours after Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was reported to have requested a trade from the team, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday (March 11).
Bengals franchise WR Tee Higgins has requested a trade, per sources. Higgins loves Cincinnati and hoped to be with the team long term, but is disappointed that the team has not had any talks about a long-term contract extension since March 2023. He’s ready to move on to a new… pic.twitter.com/T0qy7uMu8n— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024
"Bengals franchise WR Tee Higgins has requested a trade, per sources. Higgins loves Cincinnati and hoped to be with the team long term, but is disappointed that the team has not had any talks about a long-term contract extension since March 2023. He’s ready to move on to a new home," Schefter wrote on his X account.