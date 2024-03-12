Bengals Trade Joe Mixon To Playoff Contender: Report

The Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly trading running back Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Tuesday (March 12).

The reported trade comes hours after reports that the Bengals planned to release Mixon, which came minutes before their reported signing of free agent running back Zack Moss.

"Plot twist: The #Bengals are now trading Joe Mixon to the #Texans, rather than releasing him, sources say. So Zack Moss signs in Cincy, Mixon is traded to Houston. From Joe Burrow to CJ Stroud," Rapoport wrote on his X account."The #Texans have been in the RB market, but patiently waiting. Now, they land Mixon in a surprise trade."