Colorado Restaurant Named The 'Most Expensive' One In The State

What's a great way to celebrate a special occasion? Upscale restaurants are usually prime candidates thanks to eye-catching decor, appealing locations, and high-quality meals. Many customers are willing to put down big bucks for a memorable dining experience if the budget allows.

If you don't mind splurging on a meal, LoveFood revealed the most expensive restaurant in every state. Some featured eateries have long, rich histories while others are newcomers looking to change the culinary scene. Writers used reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences to compile the list.

According to the website, Colorado's most expensive restaurant is Beckon! Writers explained why they featured this fine establishment:

"Colorado has plenty of steakhouses serving wagyu guaranteed to put a dent in your bank balance, but to get the most bang for your buck, Denver locals love Beckon. This tiny reservation-only chef’s counter releases quarterly multi-course tasting menus in concurrence with the lunar phases, bringing the best of Colorado’s seasons to your plate. The Scandi-cool restaurant has just 18 seats, and you can watch the team of chefs craft beautifully presented dishes before your eyes. Prices vary by season, but expect to pay around $180 for an unforgettable dinner."