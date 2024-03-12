New Legal Filings Reveal Names Of Mathew Perry's Estate Executors

New details surrounding Matthew Perry's will recently emerged nearly four months after the Friends actor's passing. According to legal files obtained by People, Perry's will, which he created in 2009, named his Mother, Suzanne Morrison and Father, John Perry as beneficiaries of his trust. All of the icon's belongings, in addition to $1 million in personal property, were placed in the "Alvy Singer Living Trust," supposedly named after Woody Allen's character in Annie Hall.

People mentioned that Perry's half sisters Caitlin Morrison and Rachel Dunn were also listed as trust beneficiaries in the actor's will. Additionally, the documents indicated that should Perry have children after 2009 (which he did not), that they also be added as beneficiaries.

The beloved "Fools Rush In" standout died on Saturday, October 28, 2023 due to drowning brought on by the "acute effects of ketamine." He had allegedly been sober for 19 months leading up to his death, but was undergoing "ketamine infusion therapy" as part of a medical treatment. However, according to the coroner who completed the 54-year-old's death certificate:, "the ketamine in his system at death could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine's half-life is 3 to 4 hours, or less."

Perry was known around the world for his role as Chandler Bing in Friends among other notable series and films throughout his extensive career. Aside from his work in the entertainment industry, Perry was also a mental health advocate and sought to lend a helping hand to those struggling with issues he'd dealt with his whole life, explained in depth in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.