Popular Illinois Spot Serves The 'Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken'

You don't need to live in the American South to appreciate the delicacy that is a plate of cheap, greasy fried chicken. While Southerns are known far and wide for perfecting this crispy entree, many restaurants scattered across the country serve delicious fried chicken. Oftentimes, the best chicken can be found where you least expect it; a no-frills shop where the decor does not compensate for the quality of the meal. That's right. We're talking paper plates and disposable cutlery, diners that you see from afar and question if they are even operating anymore, and fried chicken served at its absolute best with a side or fries or a biscuit.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best hole-in-the-wall fried chicken in Illinois can be found at Fast Eddie's Fried Chicken located in Alton.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the fried chicken served at this one-of-a-kind restaurant:

"The first thing you'll notice when you drive up to Fast Eddie's Fried Chicken is the charming chicken-sporting-a-top-hat-on-a-pole sign. There's no interior to this restaurant — it's just a walk-up window — so you'll be enjoying that sign from your car while you munch on deep brown chicken and crinkle fries from a cardboard box. The whole experience is quaint, humble, and made memorable with great chicken."

