Simone Biles' Husband Jonathan Owens' Free Agency Decision Revealed

Free agent defensive back Jonathan Owens, the husband of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, has agreed to a two-year deal with the Chicago Bears, his agent, Sunny Shah, confirmed to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on Tuesday (March 12).

"The #Bears have agreed to terms with DB Jonathan Owens on a two-year deal, according to his agent @SunnyTheAgent. Owens had 84 tackles in his one season with the #Packers after spending the first four years of his career with the [Houston] #Texans," Garafolo wrote on his X account.

Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all-time, also confirmed her husband's decision in a post shared on her X account.

"CHICAGO HERE HE COMES," Biles wrote.

Owens, 28, made 11 starts and appeared in all 17 regular season games for the NFC North Division rival Green Bay Packers, as well as starting both of the team's two playoff games, in 2023. The former Missouri Western State standout recorded 84 tackles, two tackles for loss, three pass deflections and one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown last season.