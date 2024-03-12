The Osbournes Reveal What Actors Should Play Ozzy And Sharon In A Biopic

A biopic about Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne was confirmed in 2021, but not much information has been announced since then. Even though the project appears to be stagnant, the family discussed who should play the famous couple on a recent episode of The Osbourne Podcast.

Jack brought up the conversation, asking: “Who do you want to play you guys?"

Before their parents had time to answer, Kelly responded: "I know who I want to play mum—Florence Pugh. I think Florence Pugh would do a fantastic [job].”

Sharon agreed with Kelly, and gave a suggestion of her own. “I think Florence Pugh or the little girl from Game of Thrones,” she said, referring to Maisie Williams.

Then Jack threw a curveball. “You know who I want to play dad? Bill Hader," he said. “Everyone thinks I’m f**king crazy until I show a side-by-side picture, and then that guy’s ability to morph.”

After showing his dad a photo of the American comedian, Ozzy responded with “F**k off!” However, Sharon agreed with her son, saying “I think he could nail it.”

Although no details about the biopic have been revealed, the podcast explained that it will explore Sharon and Ozzy's relationship between 1979-1999 during the rise of Black Sabbath.

“By the time we finish this film I’ll be dead,” Ozzy remarked.

Watch the whole podcast episode below and listen to previous episodes above.