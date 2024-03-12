Upscale Steakhouse Named The 'Most Expensive' Restaurant In Washington

What's a great way to celebrate a special occasion? Upscale restaurants are usually prime candidates thanks to eye-catching decor, appealing locations, and high-quality meals. Many customers are willing to put down big bucks for a memorable dining experience if the budget allows.

If you don't mind splurging on a meal, LoveFood revealed the most expensive restaurant in every state. Some featured eateries have long, rich histories while others are newcomers looking to change the culinary scene. Writers used reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences to compile the list.

According to the website, Washington State's most expensive restaurant is The Metropolitan Grill! Writers explained why they featured this fine establishment:

"The Met, as it’s known, has a prestigious location inside the 1903 Marion Building in downtown Seattle. The menu is suitably prestigious too, with an emphasis on expensive cuts of meat. The priciest main course is the Olive Beef Filet – 6oz of Japanese A5 beef for $195. A cheaper option is to share the classic, and very delicious, chateaubriand for two, carved at the table and with sides, $190."