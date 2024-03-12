Vikings Signing Pro Bowler From Rival Team: Report

Former Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has reportedly agreed to terms on a one-year, $7 million deal with the NFC North Division rival Minnesota Vikings, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport Tuesday (March 12) morning.

The reported move comes hours after Jones was released by the Packers following their reported agreement with free agent running back Josh Jacobs.

"So one day after Green Bay released Aaron Jones after he turned down a paycut, Jones signs with one of the #Packers’ biggest rivals and now gets to face them twice this season," Pelissero wrote on his X account.