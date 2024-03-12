Vikings Signing Pro Bowler From Rival Team: Report

By Jason Hall

March 12, 2024

NFL: DEC 20 Vikings at Bears
Photo: Getty Images

Former Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has reportedly agreed to terms on a one-year, $7 million deal with the NFC North Division rival Minnesota Vikings, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport Tuesday (March 12) morning.

The reported move comes hours after Jones was released by the Packers following their reported agreement with free agent running back Josh Jacobs.

"So one day after Green Bay released Aaron Jones after he turned down a paycut, Jones signs with one of the #Packers’ biggest rivals and now gets to face them twice this season," Pelissero wrote on his X account.

Jones, 29, who spent his entire career with the Packers after being selected at No. 182 overall in the fifth-round of the 2017 NFL Draft, recorded 656 yards and two touchdowns on 142 rushing attempts in 11 games during the 2023 NFL regular season, as well as 226 yards and three touchdowns on 39 rushing attempts during two playoff games (113.0 yards per game). The former UTEP was the co-leader -- along with then-Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry -- in rushing touchdowns during the 2019 season and selected to a Pro Bowl in 2020.

