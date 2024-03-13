Aaron Rodgers Named By Presidential Candidate As Potential Running Mate

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. named New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wrestling legend turned former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura among his preferred running mates.

Kennedy, 70, told the New York Times that Rodgers and Ventura were "at the top of his list," while two sources with knowledge of the situation added that they had both "welcomed" his interest. A campaign rep confirmed the candidate's interest to the New York Post Tuesday after the article was published.

“Yes, Mr. Kennedy did share with the New York Times that he’s considering Aaron Rodgers and Jesse Ventura as running mates along with others on a short list,” the campaign rep said without elaborating.

Kennedy also reportedly considered former Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, former Republican presidential candidate Sen. Rand Paul and former Democratic presidential and New York mayoral candidate Andrew Yang as potential running mates before all three declined him. Rodgers, 40, has no political experience, but has publicly endorsed Kennedy, sharing the hashtag "kennedy2024" on social media dating back to last April and was seen hiking with the candidate at an undisclosed location last month.

Rodgers has publicly shared his skepticism of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is a major focus of Kennedy's campaign. The four-time NFL MVP was limited to just four snaps before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in his New York Jets debut last September, months after being acquired by the team in a trade with the Green Bay Packers.

Ventura, 72, won the Minnesota gubernatorial election as a member of the Reform Party in 1998, though later switching to the Independence Party of Minnesota, before opting not to run for re-election due to his wife's health. The legendary wrestler had previously served as the mayor of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, from 1991 to 1995.

Kennedy said he's been in touch with Ventura since he introduced him at a campaign event in Arizona last month.