Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Surgery Scars In Stunning Sheer Dress

Chrissy Teigen isn't shying away from the scars on her body, boldly showing off the surgical reminders left behind from various cosmetic procedures.

The Cravings cookbook author and her husband, John Legend, attended Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Gold Oscars afterparty at Chateau Marmont on Sunday (March 10), with Teigen sharing photos of their matching looks on Instagram. The "All of Me" crooner was dashing in black shirt, bowtie and suit with gold embroidery around his shoulders, while Teigen looked stunning in a sheer black corset-style dress with an embroidered skirt by Jasmin Erbas, per Entertainment Tonight. The structured black bodice of the gown was so sheer that it showed off the scars from her breast lift.

"When the flash hits your boob lift scars 🔥🔥🔥," she captioned the photos, hilariously adding in the comments, "You're all zooming I can feel it!!!"