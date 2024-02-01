Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Update On Baby Esti & Baby Wren

In addition to Wren and Esti, Teigen and Legend also share 7-year-old Luna and 5-year-old Miles. In October 2023, Legend opened up about how they were doing with their newest additions to the family. "They bring a lot of joy to the house and a lot of positive energy," Legend said at the time. "They don't cry a lot, so we feel really blessed and excited to have them as part of our home and part of our family now."

Earlier this month, Teigen appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and revealed that Miles is a very picky eater. “Miles has still not had a vegetable,” she shared. “He is six, almost. He accidentally ate a broccoli floret in a fried rice and was so upset about it.” She went on to share that she's "gone on a Zoom call with the school where they talk about picky eaters and they say that it's the only thing they really have control over at that age."