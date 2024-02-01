Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Update On Baby Esti & Baby Wren
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 1, 2024
Chrissy Teigen's two youngest children are growing up fast! In several new posts to Instagram, the mother of four gave an update on Baby Esti and Baby Wren who are already crawling around and playing on a little jungle gym.
Teigen took to her Instagram Story to share adorable videos of the two siblings playing together. "Oh my god, you guys. Two babies!" Teigen said in the video. Another video showed Esti climbing high up onto the ladder. "Um... Excuse me?" Teigen laughed before ending the video. She also shared more updates with her kids in a recent post with the caption, "Momming hard."
Teigen and her husband John Legend welcomed Esti Maxine and Wren Alexander in 2023.
In addition to Wren and Esti, Teigen and Legend also share 7-year-old Luna and 5-year-old Miles. In October 2023, Legend opened up about how they were doing with their newest additions to the family. "They bring a lot of joy to the house and a lot of positive energy," Legend said at the time. "They don't cry a lot, so we feel really blessed and excited to have them as part of our home and part of our family now."
Earlier this month, Teigen appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and revealed that Miles is a very picky eater. “Miles has still not had a vegetable,” she shared. “He is six, almost. He accidentally ate a broccoli floret in a fried rice and was so upset about it.” She went on to share that she's "gone on a Zoom call with the school where they talk about picky eaters and they say that it's the only thing they really have control over at that age."