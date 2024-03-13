Dua Lipa Promises 'Radical Optimism' With New Album

Dua Lipa is preparing to drop some seriously "radical" bops with a new album just in time for summer.

The "Dance The Night" singer made the announcement on social media Wednesday (March 13) that her third studio album, Radical Optimism, is coming out in May. The new album will be her first in four years and is a long-awaited follow-up to her highly-lauded sophomore effort Future Nostalgia.

Alongside the release date, she also shared the stunning cover art which features a gorgeous photo, shot by photographer Tyrone Lebon, of Dua wading in the ocean at sunset as a dolphin or shark swims by.

Dua said in a statement that the term "radical optimism" has really "resonated" with her after she was first introduced to the concept by a friend years ago, per People.

"It struck me — the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm," she said.

While she was "[weaving] it into my life," the Grammy Award winner was also exploring more musical genres that inspired her while creating the new album.

"At the same time, I found myself looking through the music history of psychedelia, trip hop, and Britpop," she said. "It has also felt so confidently optimistic to me, and that honesty and attitude is a feeling I took into my recording sessions."