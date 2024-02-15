Dua Lipa Declares 'Training Season Is Over' On Confident New Single

Dua gave fans a taste of the new song during her show-stopping performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards on February 4th. Before going into her previously released single "Houdini," the pop star kicked off her performance by singing a verse and the chorus from "Training Season" before its release tonight.

In a press release announcing the song, Dua explained its meaning. “I had been on a string of bad dates, and the last one was the final straw. The next morning I arrived to the studio to Caroline and Tobias asking me how it all went and I immediately declared ‘TRAINING SEASON IS OVER,’ and like the best ‘day after’ debriefs with your mates, we had a lot of laughs and it all quickly came together from there," she shared. “And while it is obviously about that feeling when you are just absolutely done telling people…men specifically in this case, how to date you right; it is also about my training season being over and me growing with every experience. I have never felt more confident, clear or empowered."

She continued, "And while it may be that training season is never over for any of us, you start to see the beauty in finding that person to experience it with. You stop looking for the trainees and become more interested in having someone where you are and someone to grow with.”