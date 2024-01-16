Dua Lipa Reflects On Her Recent Breakup & Dating As A Celebrity
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 16, 2024
Dua Lipa does her best to keep her personal life separate from her career as one of the biggest pop stars in the world. However, her highly anticipated forthcoming album will see the Albanian-British singer open up about her experiences with love and dating.
In a recently published cover story for Rolling Stone, Dua briefly opened up about her recent breakup with Romain Gavras and what it's been like dating as a celebrity. "Dating, I think overall, is just a little confusing," she said in the interview published on January 16th. "It's either through friends of friends or people you trust where you can meet new people, because [dating] is not really so straightforward when you are, I guess, a public person."
The interview refers to a call in December in which she confirms she's single after a romance with filmmaker Romain Gavras. [As of January 16th, Lipa is reportedly dating British actor Callum Turner.] The two made their public debut on the red carpet in May and reportedly called it quits by early December. Their amicable breakup was a new experience for Dua. "I think I've had breakups in my life where I felt like the only kind of breakup you could have was when things just ended really badly," she said in the interview. "things ending in a nice way was such a new thing... It taught me a lot."
Rolling Stone also described a few of the tracks from Dua's forthcoming third album. "The dreamy, midtempo track plays out like an updated take on Gwen Stefani's "Cool." In the lyrics, she compliments her ex's new relationship, calling his new girlfriend "really pretty," and she finds peace as he moves on: 'I must have loved you more than I ever knew... I'm not mad/ I'm not hurt/ You got everything you deserve,''" Brittany Spanos wrote of the song.
Dua's third album has yet to receive a title or official release date but will be released sometime this year.