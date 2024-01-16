Dua Lipa Reflects On Her Recent Breakup & Dating As A Celebrity

The interview refers to a call in December in which she confirms she's single after a romance with filmmaker Romain Gavras. [As of January 16th, Lipa is reportedly dating British actor Callum Turner.] The two made their public debut on the red carpet in May and reportedly called it quits by early December. Their amicable breakup was a new experience for Dua. "I think I've had breakups in my life where I felt like the only kind of breakup you could have was when things just ended really badly," she said in the interview. "things ending in a nice way was such a new thing... It taught me a lot."

Rolling Stone also described a few of the tracks from Dua's forthcoming third album. "The dreamy, midtempo track plays out like an updated take on Gwen Stefani's "Cool." In the lyrics, she compliments her ex's new relationship, calling his new girlfriend "really pretty," and she finds peace as he moves on: 'I must have loved you more than I ever knew... I'm not mad/ I'm not hurt/ You got everything you deserve,''" Brittany Spanos wrote of the song.

Dua's third album has yet to receive a title or official release date but will be released sometime this year.