Sharon Confesses Ozzy 'Was Stoned On Every Episode' Of 'The Osbournes'

Before the Kardashians, the Osbourne family had their own reality series from 2002-2005 simply called The Osbournes, and apparently Ozzy "was stoned on every episode."

Sharon is currently a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother, where she divulged that tidbit of information. “He was stoned on every episode … He was never sober,” she admitted. “He’s never seen it. Doesn’t wanna see it. And he never watched one episode.”

Ozzy was partaking in those habits alone, though. "I don't smoke," Sharon said when asked if she was also high during filming.

Sharon, Ozzy, and their kids Jack and Kelly, recently revived their series in the form of a podcast (also called The Osbournes) and during a recent episode Sharon recalled how she used to poop in Ozzy's weed to get him to stay sober. Thankfully, she no longer has to resort to those tactics because the former Black Sabbath singer has been sober for nearly a decade.

In the most recent episode of the podcast, Jack and Kelly gave their opinions on who should play their parents in an upcoming biopic. Kelly suggested Florence Pugh play Sharon, while Jack gave his vote for Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader to take on the role of Ozzy.