Yankees' Cy Young Winner Gerrit Cole To Miss 'Extended Period': Report

New York Yankees ace and reigning American League Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole is expected to miss one-to-two months due to injury, the New York Post's Mark W. Sanchez and Jon Heyman reported on Wednesday (March 13).

Cole, 33, is scheduled to meet with renowned sports surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles after ElAttrache and Yankees doctors viewed the pitcher's preliminary film, which led to concern about a potential ulnar collateral ligament injury, though a tear was not detected. The right-hander is reportedly expected to be ruled out for an "extended period," although the Yankees are optimistic that he could return in May or early June and the injury could be resolved with rest and other treatments, though ElAttrache has recommended additional testing.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone had publicly ruled Cole out for the team's Opening Day game against the Houston Astros on March 28, but hadn't provided specific details on the pitcher's diagnosis. The ace was reported to have felt a twinge in his elbow after one Spring Training start and underwent an MRI exam, which led to ongoing testing for several days.

Cole signed a nine-year, $324 million contract to join the Yankees ahead of the 2020 season and has thrown 664 innings since, the most of any MLB pitcher. The 33-year-old went 15-4 with an American League-best 2.63 ERA and 222 strikeouts, which was third among AL pitchers.