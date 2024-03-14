'General Hospital' Star Robyn Bernard Dead At 64 In 'Open Field'

'General Hospital' actress Robyn Bernard has died at the age of 64.

The soap opera star was reportedly found in an "open field behind" a business in San Jacinto, California, and declared dead at 4:08 a.m. on Tuesday (March 12), according to a press release shared by the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. The Riverside County Coroner said it identified Bernard by using her fingerprints, according to TMZ.

No cause of death was determined and an autopsy was scheduled to be performed on Wednesday (March 14), however, toxicology results could take several weeks, according to TMZ. Foul play was not suspected in relation to the actress' death.

Bernard began her acting career with several smaller television roles in the shows 'Diva,' 'Simon & Simon' and 'Betty Blue.' The Texas native landed the role of Terry Brock, aka Terry O'Connor, on 'General Hospital' in 1984, which she continued for 145 total episodes before leaving the show in 1990.

Bernard was also credited for roles in 'Whiz Kids,' 'The Facts of Life,' 'Tour of Duty' and 'Kings for a Day,' according to her IMDB page. The actress also played as a psychologist in the video 'Voices from High School,' which served as her final credited role, in 2002.