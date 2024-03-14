Kyle Richards spoke out about her connection with Morgan Wade after rumors swirled about a romantic relationship (and the pair decided to “poke fun” at the “trolls” when Richards appeared in Wade’s steamy music video).

Richards, 55, denied ever being in a relationship with Wade, 29, during the latest The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 reunion installment on Wednesday (March 13). She told host Andy Cohen, when asked about whether she’d pursued a romantic rlationship with the Psychopath artist: “I mean, I love her and she's my friend and I love her,” but no, they were never dating.

Months ago, Wade caught up with Kaelin from The Fred Show on KISSFM backstage at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Illinois. The country star said at that time that she aimed to “make something good out of a gossipy situation.” Wade premiered a music video for her song “Fall In Love With Me,” directed by David McClister (and filmed prior to news of Richards’ separation from her husband), featuring the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. The video served as a way to “poke fun” at the rumors and “troll the trolls a little bit.”

“I’ve done several music videos and every time there’s someone in it with me, they always assume we’re dating,” Wade said at that time. “If you get on the internet, you see people are obsessed with us being friends, and why we’re friends… we thought it would be kind of a good idea to poke fun at that and kind of troll the trolls a little bit. The internet’s gonna be poppin’ off about this one, I’m sure.”

Richards also spoke about the decision to “poke fun” at the trolls with that music video. She remembered telling McCalister, “'I've never actually kissed anyone on camera, let alone a woman—or off camera.' I was very nervous and anxious, but if I'm being honest with myself, I was obviously curious in order to say yes. I said yes for a reason, and you know what? She's hot. What can I say?” Richards said, of whether she’d date Wade following her separation: “I don’t know. I'm evolving, I'm changing. I'm clearly going through some evolution of my own and I don't know what the future holds."