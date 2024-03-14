The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Fried Chicken Joint In Colorado

Not many people can resist the allure of fried chicken. That distinct taste of crispy skin and juicy meat has entranced Americans for generations, sparking all sorts of variations, too. Think chicken and waffles and chicken sandwiches, for example. The finger-licking delight's popularity spawned massive restaurant chains and smaller establishments across the nation.

If you're craving some fried chicken, Cheapism found the best "hole-in-the-wall" fried chicken joint in each state. This roundup includes no-frills restaurants that serve outstanding fried chicken. Writers combed through customer reviews and expert recommendations to make their selections.

Juniper Valley Ranch was named Colorado's top pick! Gather around the table for some mouth-watering dishes made from scratch. People have been flocking to this family-owned restaurant for decades just to try their delicious fried chicken. Here's why Juniper Valley Ranch was selected:

"Located in a Southwestern-style farmhouse building on a ranch, Juniper Valley Ranch is a family business that started in 1951. Chicken is fried in big cast-iron skillets and served family style with homemade biscuits and apple butter, okra casserole, slaw, and potatoes and gravy. On Thursdays and Sundays, you can get the chicken with a Nashville-style hot glaze."