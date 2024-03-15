Aaron Donald Announces Decision On NFL Future

Los Angeles Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald announced his retirement after 10 NFL seasons on Friday (March 15).

Donald, 32, widely regarded as one of the greatest defensive tackles in NFL history, spent his entire career with the Rams, having been selected by the franchise at No. 13 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft prior to its relocation from St. Louis to Los Angeles and Super Bowl LVI victory in 2022.

"For 10 years, I have been fortunate to play the game of football at the highest level. I'm thankful for the people I've met along the way, the relationships I've built and the things I've accomplished with my teammates and individually," Donald said in a statement shared on his social media accounts .

"I would like to thank St. Louis for the love and support during my first two years in the league as a St. Louis Ram, and through my eight years as a Los Angeles Ram. I would like to thank Los Angeles for the love and support throughout my career as well. California has become home to me and my family, and you all made it extra special.