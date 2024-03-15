Jason Kelce's Family Shares Heartbreaking News
By Jason Hall
March 15, 2024
Kylie Kelce, the wife of recently retired Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce, revealed that their family's beloved Irish wolfhound, Winnie, has died.
Kylie said she had "fallen in love with the breed" when she was younger, which "lead me to Winnie," who "lived up to the hype" in a tribute post shared on her Instagram account Thursday (March 14).
"She was everything I had hoped for in a wolfie and more," Kylie wrote in the Instagram caption. "I lost part of my soul today, but I know she is at peace.
"I love you, Winn. You will always be my first born child."
Jason's brother and 'New Heights' podcast co-host, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was among the numerous Instagram users to have posted his condolences.
"You [gave] Winn an amazing life Ky!!" Travis wrote, along with two teary-eyed emojis.
Winnie was the "flower girl" at Kylie and Jason's wedding and mentioned frequently by the Kelces on 'New Heights,' which included recently being compared to the animals Travis saw during his private Sydney Zoo date with pop superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift ahead of her 'Eras Tour' concerts last month.
Winnie also had her own Instagram account, @Winnie.the.wolfhound, which was eventually changed to @the.kelce.k9s, after the family took in another Irish wolfhound named Baloo.