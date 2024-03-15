Jason Kelce's Family Shares Heartbreaking News

Kylie Kelce, the wife of recently retired Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce, revealed that their family's beloved Irish wolfhound, Winnie, has died.

Kylie said she had "fallen in love with the breed" when she was younger, which "lead me to Winnie," who "lived up to the hype" in a tribute post shared on her Instagram account Thursday (March 14).

"She was everything I had hoped for in a wolfie and more," Kylie wrote in the Instagram caption. "I lost part of my soul today, but I know she is at peace.

"I love you, Winn. You will always be my first born child."