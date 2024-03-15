Justin Timberlake Combines 'Love & War' On 'Everything I Thought It Was'

Justin Timberlake is getting back to his roots and bringing the bops with his grooving new album Everything I Thought It Was, which dropped Friday (March 15).

The hitmaker's sixth studio album is his first since 2018's Man of the Woods and a highly-anticipated one at that given the exciting collaborations — including one song on the 18-track album with his group *NSYNC — and hints of a similar vibe to his popular 2006 sophomore album FutureSex/LoveSounds.

Fans got their first taste of Everything I Thought It Was with his lead single "Selfish," followed by a teaser of "Drown" and snippet of a song called "Play," leading some to go ahead and called the record a "no skip album." Other tracks include "Love & War," "My Favorite Drug," and the opening song "Memphis," named after his hometown.

Timberlake previously sent fans into a frenzy when he also confirmed that he reunited his old pals for another *NSYNC reunion on "Paradise," their second song in 20 years following their song "Better Place" from the movie Trolls World Tour. The boyband even recently reunited with a surprise live performance on stage.

In addition to releasing his new album, Timberlake also dropped the visuals for his track "No Angels," a scary good music video full of plot twists and unexpected turns keeping you on your toes as you wait to see what will happen next.

The video starts with JT arriving to a raging party and being lured in by a beautiful dancing woman. However, things take a turn when he sees a glimpse of what appears to be a dark version of himself staring down from a balcony and the other revelers at the party begin to surround him on the dance floor. Their faces begin contorting into demonic expressions and their eyes turn white and glazing over before Timberlake turns around and sees the dancing woman floating in the air with leathery wings spread wide, black ichor oozing from her mouth, as he sings, "Got fun on my mind, and I've chosen you, there ain't no angels here on the dance floor."

Things only get wilder after that, and the crazy plot twists at the end will have you looking back at the video with a whole new perspective.

Check out the music video for "No Angels" below.