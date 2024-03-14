WATCH: *NSYNC Unexpectedly Reunite For First Performance In Over A Decade

*NSYNC reunited for their first performance together since 2013 at Justin Timberlake's "One Night Only" show in Los Angeles on Wednesday (March 13). According to Variety, Timberlake has been staging one-off shows across the country in anticipation of his long-awaited album Everything I Thought It Was, slated for release this week.

The performance began just like the previous two, one held in Timberlake's home town of Memphis, and the other in New York.

Timberlake performed a few solo hits, like "Suit & Tie," "Rock Your Body," and "Cry Me A River," and even brought out GRAMMY award-winning R&B artist Coco Jones for a special rendition of "ICU." Just when fans thought the show was over, the DJ played the opening notes of *NSYNC classic "Gone." All-of-a-sudden, the curtain rose and Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and JC Chasez joined Timberlake on stage. This one-of-a-kind show stands out as the group's first performance together since the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.