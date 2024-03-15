Kanye West Claims He 'Invented Every Style Of Music From The Past 20 Years'

"I done invited every style of music for the past 20 years," Ye said. "I created this genre. I created The Weeknd's genre, Trav, Drake, ev — I'mma go ahead and say with all love Future and Thug also because the autotune album 808s. If you think about it, everybody thinks about Trav, Weeknd and Drake but no one thinks about Future and Thug also — autotune album. Now everyone they added what it was to it but now here's a new genre it's called 'making your own money' genre."



Ye has had the pleasure of working with all of the aforementioned artists in the past including Drake, who he dissed recently in his Instagram post about the success of "Carnival." Drake responded to Ye's shots with his own subliminal response, but the "Do It" rapper didn't speak on the response during his conversation with Ty$ and Big Boy. Elsewhere in the discussion, Ty speaks about making the album with Ye, the challenges and haters he faced during the process and so much more.



The interview occurred right before Ye and Ty Dolla $ign hit the stage for the opening night of Rolling Loud California. During the show, the ¥$ duo hyped up the huge crowd while they played songs from their Vultures album. Quavo joined the duo to perform his verse from "F*k Sumn" and Freddie Gibbs pulled up to perform "Back to Me." Even North West was in the building to perform her song "Talking" with her friends.



Watch Big Boy's interview with Ye and Ty plus catch exclusive footage from their Rolling Loud performance below.