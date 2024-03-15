New York Eatery Serves The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall Pizza' In The US

Pepperoni pizza is best served in a grease-stained cardboard box crafted inside the most local-looking local hole-in-the-wall pizza joint in town. Triangles or squares, thick or thin crust, regardless of preference, there is no denying the sheer pizza-making talent present at the best "hole-in-the-wall" pizza place in New York.

Be in quality of ingredients or variety of topings, something about this standout spot keeps customers coming back for more. Visitors come hungry, leave happy, and are pleased with the no-frills standards present at this one-stop-pizza-shop. While there are many New York restaurants that serve up delicious pizza pie, only one does it best!

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the restaurant that serves the best hole-in-the-wall pizza in all of New York is 99¢ Fresh Pizza in New York City. This pizza shop also ranked among the best in the nation!

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the restaurant that serves the best no-frills pizza in the entire state:

"There are a number of 99¢ Fresh Pizza locations in NYC, and none are very pretty to look at with pizza boxes stacked in the front window and bare bones storefronts. But the foldable, New York-style slices are solid, especially for the price. Make it a full meal with 2 slices and a can of soda."

For a continued list of the best hole-in-the-wall pizza joints across the country visit cheapism.com.