Prince William Mentions Kate Middleton Live For First Time Amid Conspiracy

The Prince of Wales attended two events on Thursday (March 14) where he "briefly" spoke of wife Kate Middleton as conspiracies regarding her health persist. According to Page Six, the 41-year-old father-of-three attended the the Diana Legacy Awards at the Science Museum in London in honor of his late Mother, Princess Diana, where he made a speech that involved his wife.

“[Princess Diana’s] legacy is something that both Catherine and I have sought to focus on through our work, as have the 50,000 young people who have received a Diana Award over the past 25 years." Earlier that day, the Prince of Wales attended the grand opening for a youth zone in West London titled "WEST in Hammersmith," where he made a comment about Middleton as he decorated cookies. Someone at the event complimented his icing skills to which he replied:

“It’s really not impressive work. My wife is the artsy one.”

Middleton underwent abdominal surgery on January 16th and spent two weeks recovering at a private hospital in London before being sent home to heal. Despite the palace continuously keeping citizens updated on the timeline of The Princess of Wales' return to public events, people were extremely concerned with her health and unleashed multiple conspiracy theories across the internet. These theories started to die down after Kensington Palace released a "rare statement" at the end of February, assuring that the 42-year old would make her return after Easter.

"We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant."

Then, on March 10th, Middleton seemingly returned to social media with a Mother's Day post that she shared to X (formerly known as Twitter), thanking fans for their "kind wishes and continued support over the last two months." It did not take long for the public to discover that the photo of the royal mother-of-three, featuring a cropped picture of her face from a past event, was doctored. The photo was taken down shortly after conspiracies rose, once again, and Middleton released an apology the very next day.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C."

She was last seen leaving Windsor Castle in a car with Prince William on March 11th.