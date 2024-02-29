Palace Releases 'Rare' Update On Kate Middleton's Health Amid Conspiracy

Multiple conspiracy theories have been floating around regarding the Princess of Wales' health in recent days.

Middleton underwent abdominal surgery last month, but speculations on the 42-year-old's health did not arise until Prince William "unexpectedly withdrew" himself from his godfather's memorial service on Tuesday (February 27). According to People, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace caught word of the various health conspiracies circulating the internet and decided to put the rumors to bed.

"We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant."

The Princesses' spokesperson assured that Middleton is "doing well" and that the recovery process is going smoothly. As previously stated, Kensington Palace released multiple statements regarding the royal mother-of-three's post-surgery recovery that revealed inside information on the timeline. The statement in question directly noted that Middleton would not "return to public duties until after Easter."

The Princess of Wales remained in the hospital for 13 days postoperative and was safely escorted back to Kensington Palace to heal. Per People, "a source close to the royal household" urged all citizens to model Middleton's behavior in taking proper time to recover after an ailment.

“It is sensible to take the time. That is a great example to the rest of us, as you’re often told to get back to work as soon as possible, which can be damaging. It is good for all of us to see her taking the time, recovering properly and then coming back. We can all learn from that."

Thanks to the latest information from Kensington Palace, the public can now be sure that Middleton is healing properly, and is predicted to make a highly-anticipated return to public events towards the end of March.