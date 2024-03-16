3 Killed, Philly Township Under Lockdown As Shooter Remains At Large

A Pennsylvania township remains under lockdown as the armed shooting suspect in a potential carjacking incident that killed three people remains at large, 6 ABC Philadelphia reports.

Andre Gordon, 26, has been identified by police as the suspected shooter. Gordon reportedly fled the scene at Falls Township in a carjacked SUV, which was later found abandoned in Trenton, New Jersey, on Saturday (March 16).

Falls Township Police Department officers responded to a report on Viewpoint Lane in Levittown at around 8:52 a.m. local time. Gordon reportedly arrived at the scene in a stolen vehicle and fatally shot two people at their home.

The department then received a report of an incident in which Gordon allegedly shot and killed another person in the block of Edgewood Lane in Levittown at around 9:01 a.m. The suspect reportedly stole a Honda CRV at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Morrisville Dollar General store at around 9:13 a.m.

The driver of the Honda CRV didn't suffer injuries in relation to the incident, police confirmed via 6 ABC Philadelphia. The news station's chopper recorded aerial footage of the abandoned Honda parked in the area of Brunswick Avenue and Miller Street in Trenton after it was located, with police vehicles present at the time.