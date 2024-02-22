Nurse Unwittingly Treated Suspect After Chiefs Parade Shooting

A nurse revealed that she unwittingly tended to the suspect in the shooting that took place during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade.

Jessica Dean, a Wichita, Kansas, hospice nurse, told the Kansas City Star that she was leaving the event when she heard gunfire and spotted two men and a woman bleeding on the ground. A bystander was performing CPR on a man who was bleeding profusely on the ground, who was later identified as Lyndell Mays, one of two adult suspects charged in the incident earlier this week.

“I think my brain was telling me to run, that ‘you have a husband, you have kids at home, you’ve got to go,’” she said. “There’s something about, when you see somebody laying there like that, my heart could just not leave them. “If it was me or somebody I loved, and the roles were reversed,” she continued, “I would want or hope that somebody would help.”

Mays, 23, admitted to initially pulling his gun and shooting first during an argument with Dominic Miller, 18, who was the other shooting suspect arrested, while speaking to police this week, according to court documents obtained by the New York Post.

Mays and Miller were both charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, Baker confirmed, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced via ABC News.

“Mays confirmed that he drew his gun first … and started shooting, all because they said, ‘I’m going to get you,’ and to him, that meant, ‘I’m going to kill you,’” court documents stated. “Mays stated the other individuals started shooting only after [he] shot first.”

Investigators asked Mays why he "advanced with them to begin with," to which he allegedly replied, “Stupid, man. Just pulled a gun out and started shooting. I shouldn’t have done that. Just being stupid," according to the documents. Mays and Miller were reported to have had no history prior to the argument.

A bullet from Miller's gun struck Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the lone victim killed during the incident, which also resulted in at least 22 other injuries. Both suspects are being held on a $1 million bond.

The Chiefs were celebrating their third Super Bowl victory in the past five years days after defeating the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII, having previously defeated San Francisco, 31-20, in Super Bowl LIV. Kansas City is also the first team since the New England Patriots in 2005 to repeat as Super Bowl champions and the ninth in NFL history.